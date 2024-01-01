97.38% of ₹2,000 currency notes back in banks, says RBI
The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes remaining in circulation as of December 29, 2023, stood at ₹9,330 crore, the central bank said
Indians have returned 97.38% of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes remaining in circulation as of December 29, 2023, stood at ₹9,330 crore, the apex bank said.
Next Story
₹1,102.95-0.44%
₹1,709.65-0.53%
₹996.450.48%
₹95.792.11%
₹641.950%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message