97.76% of ₹2,000 bank notes already returned, says RBI
Around 97.76% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have already been returned, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in an announcement made on Thursday. The central bank added that ₹2000 banknotes will continue to be legal tender.
