A bank run and 100 hours of chaos

Sure, SVB was a big bank, with over $200 billion in assets. Most startups who do business in the US typically opened their first bank account with SVB. How did the bank become such a darling? The answer is simple. SVB was the most startup friendly bank. It went out of its way to court international and local startups as well as the tech community. For instance, it was the earliest bank to not require a US social security number for a bank account.