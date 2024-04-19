Century-old lending lifeline for troubled banks has a flaw. Fed wants to fix it
SummaryBorrowing from the discount window carries a stigma officials hope to reduce.
WASHINGTON—After Silicon Valley Bank’s sudden collapse last year, regulators found the California lender was unprepared to borrow from an emergency central-bank facility that might have slowed the firm’s failure.
