Am I in trouble," Marie Adler (played by Kaitlyn Dever) asks one of the two detectives who are looking into her case. She had filed a complaint a few days ago, stating that a masked intruder had broken into her Washington apartment, tied her up, gagged her and then sexually assaulted her. The cops want her to visit the police station once again for questioning because they believe her statements are filled with inconsistencies and she’s lying to gain attention and sympathy. Marie’s blank, dissociated demeanour eventually results in her being charged for filing a false report. That’s where Unbelievable begins.

Netflix’s latest crime show, a limited eight-part series, follows the true story of an 18-year-old sexual assault victim who was accused of falsely crying rape, and how two female detectives helped her, and many others, get justice.

Unbelievable reminds us that change is possible when women look out for each other, but the road to change is always too long.