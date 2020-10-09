A look at six MPC members who will decide on interest rates today

Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions in Reserve Bank of India and is seen as a hawk when it comes to his stance on monetary policy. Before being appointed deputy governor in January this year, he was already a member of the MPC as an executive director. He has worked in the International Monetary Fund as senior adviser to executive director (India) during December 2008 to June 2012, when he actively engaged in the work of the IMF’s executive board through the period of the global financial crisis and the ongoing Euro area sovereign debt crisis. In the August MPC meeting, Patra noted that the outlook is grim and even when it improves, the expectation is one of slow, hesitant recovery, with the situation likely to worsen before it gets better.