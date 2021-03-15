MUMBAI: Around 1 million bank employees and officers on Monday began their two-day strike opposing the Union Budget announcement of privatising two public sector banks apart from IDBI Bank.

The strike commenced at about 6 am when service branches dealing in cheque clearances start operations and end on Tuesday midnight.

“In Maharashtra around 50,000 bank employees & officers spread out in more ten thousand bank branches are expected to join the strike," said Devidas Tuljapurkar, convenor, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in the state of Maharashtra. UFBU is an umbrella body of nine bank unions.

However, since Maharashtra is facing rising cases of covid-19, employees will not be able to organise demonstrations, rally and dharna, he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for FY22 that the government will pare stake in two state-owned lenders apart from IDBI Bank, without specifying names.

News agency Reuters reported on 15 February, that those shortlisted are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India, although there was no official confirmation. To be sure, IDBI Bank is already classified as a private lender. In January 2019, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) completed acquiring a 51% stake in IDBI Bank, after it was approved by the Union cabinet in August 2018. However, as Mint reported in September last year, LIC is planning a gradual sale of its stake in IDBI Bank.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry last month also allowed private banks to conduct government-related banking transactions including taxes, payments of pension, small savings schemes, among others. The decision is the first step towards privatisation of a few state-owned banks, experts had said.

Public sector banks that are slated to be privatised, have already been conducting government banking transactions and any change in their ownership status would have hampered continuity. State-owned banks have a higher reliance on government and household deposits compared to private banks, showed data from a Kotak Institutional Equities report on 25 February. While government deposits formed 15.4% of all public sector bank deposits in FY20, it stood at 9.2% in private lenders in the same period.

