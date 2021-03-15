A million bank employees, officers go on strike from today, say bank unions

News agency Reuters reported on 15 February, that those shortlisted are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India, although there was no official confirmation. To be sure, IDBI Bank is already classified as a private lender. In January 2019, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) completed acquiring a 51% stake in IDBI Bank, after it was approved by the Union cabinet in August 2018. However, as Mint reported in September last year, LIC is planning a gradual sale of its stake in IDBI Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}