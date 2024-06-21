A tale of two loans: Banks queue up for BPCL, put Vodafone Idea on hold
SummaryThe two giant corporations are looking to borrow a combined ₹55,000 crore, but the state-owned oil company’s prospects seem much brighter than the telco’s.
Mumbai: Two of the largest loan proposals in recent history, worth a combined ₹55,000 crore, have evoked disparate reactions from bankers. While lenders are salivating at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL’s) ₹32,000 crore loan proposal, they are circumspect on lending to Vodafone Idea, which is looking to raise ₹23,000 crore through loans to strengthen and expand its network. Combined, the two loans equate to about 2% of the outstanding loans to large industries.