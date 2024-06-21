A tale of two loans: Banks queue up for BPCL, put Vodafone Idea on hold

“There was a meeting with Vodafone Idea in August 2023 as well, but we weren’t quite keen on [giving loans]. Given that the telco has now raised funds, we might look at it more positively this time round, but there are some concerns that we have raised," said one of the bankers. “We were keen to know what Vodafone Idea had to say. The mood at the meeting was one of caution mixed with openness to listen," another banker said. A third banker said their bank had neither accepted nor rejected the proposal.