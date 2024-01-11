A tulip mania in crypto? Can't afford it, says Shaktikanta Das

“There was a FOMO or fear of missing out that was coming in; this was one opportunity that everyone thought they will capitalize," he said. “We saw banks and certain NBFCs did not have that kind of bandwidth of doing due diligence of loan proposals to justify the kind of loan growth that these sectors were seeing. It was very clear that this kind of growth would not be sustainable going forward, if it is not slightly moderated," Das said at the Mint event. Thus, the central bank pre-emptively acted before this could lead to a systemic risk, Das said.