A Year After Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse, the Rules Are Still Catching Up
Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Mar 2024, 03:36 PM IST
SummaryNew proposed regulations won’t address some root causes of regional banking malaise.
Last March, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and kicked off the most significant U.S. banking crisis in years. A few months later, the Federal Reserve proposed a series of major changes to how big lenders are regulated. Those events are less related than you might think.
