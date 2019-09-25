Bengaluru: Exactly a year after a series of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) led to drying up of funding sources for many non-banking lenders, the crisis has deepened for real estate focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) due to persistent liquidity and repayment concern along with the sector’s weak performance.

In the last one year, NBFC lending, which has been a lifeline for projects during the recent slowdown years, has reduced to a trickle, with widespread belief that the worst is yet to come.

“There is still a lot of pain left in the NBFC sector and the cleaning up process is yet to happen. We have already seen a couple of defaults and there are other NBFCs who are facing liquidity concerns. Even though projects or assets weren’t bad, they turned bad because construction funding isn’t happening. In between, home loans were also slow in disbursement and overall consumer sentiment has been low," said Ashish Khandelia, founder, Certus Capital Pvt Ltd.

Khandelia said a significant part of the capital required to solve these issues will come from overseas, while more systematic resolutions are needed to make it a bit easier for NBFCs, so they take haircuts in certain cases and move on.

In July this year, Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) defaulted on interest payments and then in September, Altico Capital, an NBFC, that grew rapidly on the back of real estate lending, defaulted on interest payment after a rating downgrade prompted several of its lenders to recall a substantial amount of debt causing it to face a liquidity squeeze.

“The problem with many wholesale NBFCs has been rapid growth in no time, poor asset selection, weak deal underwriting practices, greedy asset and liability management framework, sector concentration and high leverage. It’s clear by now that NBFCs need to rely on cash flows alone for exits. Once refinancing stopped, the passing the parcel game has also stopped," said Amar Merani, managing director and CEO, Xander Finance Pvt. Ltd.

With NBFCs cutting down on real estate lending, there are just 4-5 institutional lenders active in the market today compared with 20-25 players earlier.

The NBFC liquidity crisis and lending freeze need to be put in context of the worst possible slowdown that India’s real estate sector is going through. Despite the government’s proactive measures to revive stalled projects and offer financial comfort, recovery is yet to happen.

Amit Goenka, MD and CEO, Nisus Finance Services Co. Pvt Ltd said total supply of capital in the sector has shrunk by two-third lending stopped mainly because of asset liability mismatch. “...The funding gap is creating a large burden in terms of construction of projects and cashflows. Many projects have already taken off courtesy NBFCs which were bankrolling everyone but now, that has stopped," he said.

Goenka is, however, partly optimistic about the recent measures announced by the finance minister to offer last mile funding to stuck projects. But they also come with multiple constraints.

The commercial real estate loan portfolio of NBFCs could see stress building up from January, with around ₹70,000 crore of these loans coming up for staggered repayment, according to credit rating agency India Ratings and Research.

Two NBFC managers, who didn’t wish to be named, said there could be trouble brewing for some firms as 30 September approaches. “It is half-yearly closing, when repayments need to be made to lenders and this year, it’s not going to be easy," one of them said.

Outstanding commercial real estate loans by banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies stood at ₹6 lakh crore in FY19, of which ₹1 lakh crore was from NBFCs. Around 70% of this ₹1 lakh crore will come up for staggered repayment from Q4 FY20, Mint reported in September.

“There are good opportunities for NBFCs to invest in because competition is low, but most are cautious to lend. Lending which is happening now is on the merit of the project and cashflows and the premise that money should come back from the project," said Shashank Jain, partner, transaction services, PwC India.

Khandelia said unless there was a focused regulatory intervention that eases flow of foreign capital and allows a resolution framework to encompass all kinds of lenders to NBFCs, it’s tough to arrive at a resolution soon. “Without that, it’s going to get worse before getting better," he said.