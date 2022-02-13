22,842 cr bank fraud: ABG Shipyard's liquidation on as per NCLT process: SBI

Talking about the chronology of the case, SBI said ABG Shipyard, which was incorporated on 15 March 1985, has been under banking arrangements since 2001. “Financed under consortium arrangement over a two dozen lenders. The leader in Consortium was ICICI Bank. Due to poor performance, the account became NPA on 30/11/2013. Several efforts were made to revive the company operations but could not succeed," a statement from the biggest state-owned bank said.