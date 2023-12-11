Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank sees threefold rise in wilful defaults in one year
On 31 October 2022, the Mumbai-based cooperative bank reported wilful defaults amounting to ₹132 crore across nine entities, which has risen in the past one year to ₹416 crore
Mumbai: Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank, whose board was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), witnessed a threefold increase in wilful defaults in the past one year to ₹416 crore, according to data from TransUnion Cibil. This surge in defaults may have exacerbated its challenges in the lead-up to regulatory action.