About 5-6% of PNB's credit book may be restructured, says MD

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday said about 5-6% of its credit book may be eligible for restructuring, and will get a clearer picture on its recast by end of September.

“With respect to the book what we are looking at, a rough estimate what we are seeing is maybe anything around 5-6% of the credit book (under the present economic scenario) may be eligible under the restructuring profile…It will be clear by September-end and by that time even we would have received clear guidelines from KV Kamath committee as well," managing director and chief executive officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao in a post earnings virtual briefing. Official data showed that the size of the lender’s domestic loan book is ₹7 trillion in the quarter ended June.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das, in an interview to a television news channel, had said a resolution framework for all covid-19 related stressed accounts will be finalised 6 September. Earlier this month, the central bank allowed banks to restructure some loans to support economic recovery and help businesses tide through the covid-19 crisis. An RBI-appointed panel headed by former ICICI Bank chief executive KV Kamath will soon recommend eligibility parameters for restructuring stressed loans.

The country’s second largest public sector lender on Friday posted a net profit of ₹308 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to ₹1,018 crore a year ago. In the previous quarter, the bank incurred a net loss of ₹697.20 crore. Total income during the quarter was at ₹24,292 crore as against ₹15,161 crore in the year-ago. Its capital adequacy ratio under Basel III norms stood at 12.63% compared with 9.77% a year-ago.

Rao said the bank aims to have a credit growth of 4-6% in the current fiscal year.

“We expect good credit growth from MSMEs, retail in the residual part of the current financial year. As far as (demand from) corporate are concerned, it will depend on new investment. Today bankers have liquidity and are ready to invest if opportunities arise. The situation may change October onwards, barring sector such as tourism, aviation that may longer time to come back. Investments are expects to happen in road sector. We can also see some industries enhancing their capacity utililsation where additional funding would be required. There could be demand from the automobile and textile sector," he said.

Rao further said the lender plans to raise funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP) by the end of the quarter-ended December or during January-March. Towards this, it has all requisite approvals in place.

“If you look at from the Basel III requirements, in terms of regulatory guidelines, we are adequately capitalised. In order to see that the impact of covid, if it is there, and the next few years to consider the growth capital, we have already taken the approval from the board for taking roughly around ₹14,000 crore. The ₹14,000 crore comprises ₹7,000 crore for equity, ₹3,000 crore for tier 2 bonds...we are very confident of going to the market…probably by end of Q2-Q3 will be working on it. In terms of the QIP, we have been looking at somewhere at the end of Q3 or during Q4," he said.

The government infused ₹16,091 crore capital in PNB during 2019-20 and ₹5,908 crore in 2018-19. As a result, the government holding in the bank post September rose to 83.19% as against 75.41% at the end of March 2019.

