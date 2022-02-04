MUMBAI : Indian state-owned banks are likely to have to source their own fresh capital to compete with the country’s much better-capitalized private banks, Fitch Ratings said.

“We believe the state is inclined to place the burden of raising growth capital on its banks, as indicated by a lack of capital allocation for state banks in the government’s latest budget. This lack of capital allocation arguably indicates the government’s belief that bank financials will remain healthy in the near term, enabling banks to support capital adequacy by sourcing fresh capital on their own," the rating agency said.

Fitch said it does not regard this as signifying diminished prospects of extraordinary support from the government. Nonetheless, the modest capitalization of state banks has been a key drag on their competitiveness, leading to a significant loss of market share over the past decade.

The government has injected close to $47 billion of fresh capital into its banks since the financial year ended 2015 (FY15), although most of this was used to address the large losses during this period, leaving core capital buffers at moderate-to-low levels and vulnerable to losses beyond the banks’ expectations.

“Improving internal accruals are gradually adding to the capital base, but the average common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at state banks stood at 10.8% at end-first half of FY22, against 16.5% at private banks, which have been reporting above-average loan growth in recent quarters. This may make it difficult for state banks to remain competitive, unless their capital raising efforts are supplemented by state capital injections. The state banks have raised around $3 billion cumulatively since 2020, or about 0.4% of their risk-weighted assets," it said.

Fitch believes that Indian banks are less likely to need fresh core capital to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements up to FY25, as regulatory forbearance has enabled banks to spread related credit costs over a longer period, resulting in a more manageable impact on profitability and capital.

