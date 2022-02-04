Access to fresh capital key to competitiveness of PSU banks, says Fitch

“Improving internal accruals are gradually adding to the capital base, but the average common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at state banks stood at 10.8% at end-first half of FY22, against 16.5% at private banks, which have been reporting above-average loan growth in recent quarters. This may make it difficult for state banks to remain competitive, unless their capital raising efforts are supplemented by state capital injections. The state banks have raised around $3 billion cumulatively since 2020, or about 0.4% of their risk-weighted assets," it said.