Adani Enterprises taps bond market to raise ₹1,000 crore

MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises Ltd is tapping the corporate debt market today to raise ₹1,000 crore, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint. Of the total issue size, ₹300 crore is earmarked for anchor investors, with the rest available for bidding.

The company plans to raise the funds through privately placed bonds maturing on 24 March 2028. The bonds carry a coupon of 8.70%, payable semi-annually, and allotment to investors is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rated AA- by Icra Ltd, the bond issue is expected to attract interest from mutual funds and banks, according to market participants.

“100% of the proceeds of the Issue will be utilized by the Issuer for prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of the indebtedness (including internal debt) of the Issuer and/or providing loans to its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes,” according to the term sheet.

The latest fundraise follows Adani Enterprises’ ₹1,000-crore public bond issue in July, which offered two-, three-, and five-year bonds with coupons of 8.95–9.30%. Prior to that, the company had raised ₹800 crore through a public issue in September 2024.

