Adani’s public bond was sold in hours. But it's a rarity in Indian debt market
Abirami Sekar , Anshika Kayastha 6 min read 12 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Only four non-financial corporates have raised funds via public debt issues in the last three financial years. Experts say the market will continue to be dominated by NBFCs
Mumbai: Adani Enterprises Ltd’s ongoing public bond offer was fully subscribed within hours of opening, reflecting demand for such high-rated issues among retail buyers. Yet, it does not suggest an across-the-board surge in such issuances from Indian companies. Experts say non-bank lenders will continue to dominate this category.
