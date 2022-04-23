Aditya Birla Capital appoints ICICI bank's Vishakha Mulye as the next CEO

"Ms. Mulye will be joining the Company on 1st June 2022 and will operate as the Chief Executive Officer (Designate) with an overlap of one month with Mr. Ajay Srinivasan to ensure smooth transition of leadership. She will take charge of her role as the CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited post this period of overlap," said the company in its stock exchange notification.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}