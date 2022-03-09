Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance partners Bharat Co-operative Bank

Commenting on the tie-up, Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd., one of the most prominent co-operative banks in the country. This partnership will enable us to expand our footprint and offer our array of protection solutions to the Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd.’s widely distributed network across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}