Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance partners Bharat Co-operative Bank

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance partners Bharat Co-operative Bank1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- This collaboration facilitates a common platform to reach out to the bank’s five lakh plus customers with relevant life insurance solutions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), on Wednesday announced a bancassurance partnership with Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd.
Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), on Wednesday announced a bancassurance partnership with Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd.
This collaboration facilitates a common platform to reach out to the bank’s five lakh plus customers with relevant life insurance solutions, it said. The statement added, this partnership enables ABSLI to directly reach out to these customers through Bharat Co-operative Bank’s (Mumbai) 103 branches and fulfil their life insurance and investment planning needs.
This collaboration facilitates a common platform to reach out to the bank’s five lakh plus customers with relevant life insurance solutions, it said. The statement added, this partnership enables ABSLI to directly reach out to these customers through Bharat Co-operative Bank’s (Mumbai) 103 branches and fulfil their life insurance and investment planning needs.
Commenting on the tie-up, Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd., one of the most prominent co-operative banks in the country. This partnership will enable us to expand our footprint and offer our array of protection solutions to the Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd.’s widely distributed network across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat."
ABSLI said it now has high-impact and growing bancassurance partnerships with eight leading banks across the country.
U Shivaji Poojary, chairman, Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd. said, “We are pleased to announce the corporate agency tie up with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., a fundamentally strong and trustworthy organization for soliciting life insurance business. Customer’s needs are changing and it is necessary for every entity in service sector to scale up to meet the expectations of its customers."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!