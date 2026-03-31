Aditya Puri, former managing director and chief executive of HDFC Bank, spent 26 years at India’s largest private sector lender, building it from scratch after a two-decade stint at Citibank.
Do your work and go home: Aditya Puri on leadership without frills
SummaryAditya Puri, the former MD and CEO of HDFC Bank, shares insights from his 26-year journey in banking during a chat at the Mint India Investment Summit. He discusses the evolution of financial services in India, the role of AI and how a customer-focused approach can transform banking.
Aditya Puri, former managing director and chief executive of HDFC Bank, spent 26 years at India’s largest private sector lender, building it from scratch after a two-decade stint at Citibank.
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