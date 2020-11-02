Aditya Puri joins Carlyle Group as advisor

Puri was appointed as the first CEO of HDFC Bank when it was established in 1994. Over his 26-year tenure leading the business, he grew HDFC Bank into the largest private sector bank in India, and the most valuable bank in India with a market cap of over. Puri previously spent over 20 years at Citibank overseeing parts of the bank’s activities across India, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan and mainland China, with his last role as CEO of Citibank’s operations in Malaysia from 1992-1994.