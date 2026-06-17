Affordable housing push falters as PSU banks meet just a third of FY26 goals

India's public sector banks (PSBs) achieved less than a third of their affordable housing loan targets for lower- and middle-income urban borrowers in the financial year 2026, underscoring challenges in scaling their small loan portfolios due to limited supply of affordable homes, tough credit checks and tedious paperwork.
State-owned banks sanctioned 191,000 loans in FY26 under the economically weaker section (EWS), low-income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) urban housing categories, against a target of 643,000 loans, meeting a mere 29.5% of the goal, according to official data reviewed by Mint and two people familiar with the matter.
“The poor performance may be attributed to stringent eligibility and documentation requirements, delays in application processing, limited awareness among eligible beneficiaries, affordability concerns, and weak last-mile mobilization,” said the first of the two persons cited above, both speaking on condition of anonymity. "These factors collectively slowed the pace of sanctions across participating public sector banks."