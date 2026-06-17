Affordable housing push falters as PSU banks meet just a third of FY26 goals

Harsh Kumar
5 min read17 Jun 2026, 05:40 AM IST
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Experts attribute the gap between targets and achievements to both supply-side constraints and the challenges of lending to lower-income households.(Mint)
Summary
Public sector banks sanctioned 191,000 loans in FY26 for the low- and middle-income sections, against a target of 643,000, underscoring the issues around limited supply of affordable homes, tough credit checks and tedious paperwork.

India's public sector banks (PSBs) achieved less than a third of their affordable housing loan targets for lower- and middle-income urban borrowers in the financial year 2026, underscoring challenges in scaling their small loan portfolios due to limited supply of affordable homes, tough credit checks and tedious paperwork.

State-owned banks sanctioned 191,000 loans in FY26 under the economically weaker section (EWS), low-income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) urban housing categories, against a target of 643,000 loans, meeting a mere 29.5% of the goal, according to official data reviewed by Mint and two people familiar with the matter.

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“The poor performance may be attributed to stringent eligibility and documentation requirements, delays in application processing, limited awareness among eligible beneficiaries, affordability concerns, and weak last-mile mobilization,” said the first of the two persons cited above, both speaking on condition of anonymity. "These factors collectively slowed the pace of sanctions across participating public sector banks."

Notwithstanding the shortfall, the government has sharply raised the lending targets for the current fiscal year, highlighting its continued push to expand urban home ownership. State-run lenders have a much steeper target of over 1.23 million affordable housing loans for FY27.

Industry experts attribute the gap between targets and achievements to both supply-side constraints and the challenges of lending to lower-income households.

“Affordable housing is a relatively small-ticket lending product. First, the supply of affordable houses is low due to pricing constraints. Further, the borrowing customers also need greater assessment since most of them would be informally employed," said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CareEdge Ratings. "Hence, for the banks to be able to come out with a viable proposition, which enables lending to weaker sections for long tenures, creates its own difficulties. As a result, it could be difficult for the banks to achieve the given target. However, as banks strengthen their technology and assessment processes, it would be simpler for them.”

Among these lenders, Central Bank of India emerged as the top performer, achieving 89.3% of its target, followed by UCO Bank at 71.5%. State Bank of India, while sanctioning the highest number of loans at 74,089, achieved only 35.3% of its target of 210,000 loans. Punjab National Bank met 32% of its target, while Bank of Baroda achieved nearly 44%, official data showed.

Several lenders reported particularly weak performance. Indian Bank achieved only 9.1% of its target, Union Bank of India 6.3%, Bank of Maharashtra 14.1% and Canara Bank 14.5%.

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Affordable housing remains a key pillar of the government's housing strategy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0. The scheme aims to support housing for EWS, LIG and MIG households through a combination of direct assistance, affordable housing projects and interest subsidy-linked home loans. Eligible beneficiaries include families with annual incomes ranging from up to 3 lakh in the EWS category to 18 lakh across various MIG categories.

The government has also intensified its affordable housing push in FY27. Budget documents and housing ministry targets indicate a significant scale-up in housing delivery under PMAY-U 2.0, backed by higher allocations and beneficiary targets.

Emails sent on Thursday seeking comment from the finance ministry, the National Housing Bank (NHB), the 12 PSBs, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained unanswered till press time.

Real estate developers see the higher FY27 targets as an evidence of sustained policy commitment to affordable housing, but argue that structural bottlenecks must also be addressed.

“The government's continued focus on expanding homeownership through PMAY-U 2.0 and enhanced housing loan targets reflect a strong commitment to inclusive urban development. While the current trend underscores the need for deeper credit penetration among aspiring homebuyers, it also highlights substantial untapped demand within the affordable housing segment,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, which develops affordable as well as premium homes.

“Strengthened collaboration between policymakers, financial institutions and developers will be essential to bridge this gap and accelerate homeownership across income groups. At the same time, affordable housing faces structural challenges," he added. "Rising land and construction costs, coupled with regulatory price caps, have impacted project viability. Policy support through revised pricing thresholds, faster approvals and access to subsidized land can help revive supply in the segment.”

Under RBI's priority sector lending framework, individual housing loans for the purchase or construction of a dwelling unit per family qualify as affordable housing if the loan amount does not exceed 50 lakh with a dwelling cost ceiling of 63 lakh in metropolitan centres (population above 50 lakh), 45 lakh with a cost ceiling of 57 lakh in centres with a population of 1-5 million, and 35 lakh with a cost ceiling of 44 lakh in centres with a population below 1 million.

Amit Prakash Singh, co-founder and chief business officer at Urban Money, a fintech loan aggregator and financial advisory firm, said the higher targets reflect the government's focus on expanding home ownership among middle- and lower-income households.

“Demand for affordable and mid-income housing remains healthy across urban markets, but access to formal credit remains a key factor in helping prospective buyers move from intent to purchase. A greater push towards housing finance can improve credit access for first-time homebuyers, particularly in emerging urban centres where residential demand is growing alongside infrastructure development and employment opportunities,” Singh said.

“Going forward, simplifying the borrowing process and improving access to home loan products will be important in bringing more aspiring homeowners into the formal housing market,” he added.

According to the NHB's Trend and Progress of Housing in India 2025 report, the real estate sector remains one of the key pillars of India's economic growth and employment generation, supported by government policies and infrastructure-led development.

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The report noted that rising incomes, rapid urbanization, easing interest rates and government initiatives such as PMAY are driving demand for home ownership. It described PMAY-U 2.0 as not only a housing initiative but also a catalyst for greater financial inclusion and formalization of lower-income households.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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