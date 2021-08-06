The monetary policy statements made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das are laced with some wonderful words said by people from the time gone by.

Like in the statement made earlier today, Das quotes the American Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King: “But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. Keep moving. Let nothing slow you up. Move on." In the same statement, he also quotes Mahatma Gandhi: “I am an irrepressible optimist, but I always base my optimism on solid facts."

In the statement he made after monetary policy in June, he had quoted Mahatma Gandhi:

“I have never lost my optimism. In seemingly darkest hours, hope has burnt bright within me." In the same statement, Das had also quoted the Greek philosopher Epictetus: “The greater the difficulty, the more glory in surmounting it."

In a statement made in October 2020, Das had quoted former president Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as saying: “You have to dream before your dreams can come true…A dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep."

One can go on with this, but I guess you get the drift by now. Das clearly has a small pocketbook of quotes on optimism stored away somewhere and uses it to implement his toolkit on making monetary policy statements. If he doesn’t, his speechwriter clearly does.

These exemplary quotes are used to elucidate a banal monetary policy that has been in place for a while. The RBI has tried to maintain low interest rates or what it calls an accommodative monetary policy stance.

In line with that, RBI’s monetary policy committee decided to keep the repo rate or the interest rate at which it lends to banks at 4%. As the governor’s statement put it, the idea is “to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of covid-19 on the economy."

The repo rate has been at less than 4.5% since March 2020 and 4% since May 2020. RBI’s accommodative stance and some very conventional monetary policy of a central bank printing money have helped drive down interest rates at which commercial banks lend.

Commercial banks’ weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans was at 9.36% in January 2020. By May 2021, the latest data available, it had come down to 7.81%. Clearly, lending rates have come down. The idea is that at lower interest rates, people will borrow and spend more, businesses will borrow and expand. This will help economic activity and, in the process, economic growth.

Bank lending to the industry was down 0.3% in June 2021 in comparison to June 2020. Of course, lower interest rates must have helped larger corporates, particularly, to pay lower interest on the loans they have taken on. Retail loan growth was at 11.89% in June 2021. It was at 16.85% in January 2020, when interest rates were considerably higher.

This tells us that the RBI’s monetary policy has had a limited impact on the prevailing situation. And that’s perfectly understandable because the level of prevailing interest rates is a minor determinant when it comes to borrowing.

As Josh Ryan-Collins, Tony Greenham, Richard Werner and Andrew Jackson write in Where Does Money Come From? : “Credit is rationed by banks, and the primary determinant of how much they lend is not interest rates, but confidence that the loan will be repaid and confidence in the liquidity and solvency of other banks and the system as a whole."

There is also the question of whether prospective borrowers are in the position to borrow. As Ann Pettifor writes in The Production of Money: “If borrowers lack confidence in their ability to repay, or in the health of the economy, they will hold back." These are factors over which a central bank has very little control.

This is precisely how things have played out in India since Covid broke out. Lending to the industry has been stagnant for nearly five years. But the optimism of Governor Das has seen no bounds.

This optimism has even spilt over when it comes to what Das thinks about inflation or the rate of price rise. Let’s sample a few statements he has made since December 2019.

In a statement made in December 2019, he had said: “The forces driving up inflation appear to be transient [emphasis added]."

In a statement made in October 2020, he said: “The monetary policy has hence decided to look through the current inflation hump as transient [emphasis added]."

In today’s statement, Das said: “The recent inflationary pressures are evoking concerns, but the current assessment is that these pressures are transitory [emphasis added] and largely driven by adverse supply-side factors."

According to Das, high inflation is a temporary phenomenon. He has said this in statements in three different years. But is that the case? Take a look at the following chart, which plots the inflation as measured by the consumer price index over the last two years.

View Full Image Wayward inflation

The above chart tells us clearly that since November 2019, inflation has been anything but transient or transitory. In 13 out of the last 20 months, it has been higher than RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. In 17 out of 20 months, it has been higher than 5%. Clearly, Das’s inflation views have got nothing to do with the facts on the ground. He is just being optimistic for the sake of being so. The advantage of saying the same thing repeatedly, without looking at the facts, is that you are bound to be right at some point in time.

Of course, inflation has been high due to high food prices, breakdown of supply chains post covid, higher oil prices and the central government increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel. None of these factors is in the control of the RBI. But if you and I know this, then so does governor Das. So, how difficult is it to acknowledge it?

When it comes to transitory high inflation and the chance that it will come down in the days to come, Das should quote an old Hindi film lyricist and the Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi and say: “wo subah kabhi to aayegi (that morning will come one day)."

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

