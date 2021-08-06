After Gandhi, Kalam and King, time for Governor Das to quote an old Urdu Poet

The above chart tells us clearly that since November 2019, inflation has been anything but transient or transitory. In 13 out of the last 20 months, it has been higher than RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. In 17 out of 20 months, it has been higher than 5%. Clearly, Das’s inflation views have got nothing to do with the facts on the ground. He is just being optimistic for the sake of being so. The advantage of saying the same thing repeatedly, without looking at the facts, is that you are bound to be right at some point in time.