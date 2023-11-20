After RBI tightens lending norms, will fintech see a slowdown? Experts explain
Experts expect India's fintech and NBFC segment to be the worst hit after the RBI released a new directive to increase risk weightage for unsecured loans. The borrowers may have to bar the cost.
