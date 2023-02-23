After SBI and HDFC Bank, Yes Bank hikes fixed deposit rates now. Latest FD rates here
YES Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 7.71% for the general public and 3.75% to 8.00%. for senior citizens.
Private lender YES Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. YES Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 7.71% for the general public and 3.75% to 8.00%. for senior citizens. YES Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.
