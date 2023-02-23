Private lender YES Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. YES Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 7.71% for the general public and 3.75% to 8.00%. for senior citizens. YES Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.

Deposits maturing between 181 days and 271 days will fetch an interest rate of 6 per cent, while fixed deposits maturing between 272 days and one year to 6.25 per cent, for general public

YES Bank said that fixed deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, the interest rate has been jumped to 7.25 per cent for general public.

Fixed Deposit for General Public:

For general public, deposits maturing between 7 days and 14 days will fetch interest rate of 3.25 per cent, while FDs maturing between 15 days and 45 days, the interest rate is of 3.7 per cent.

For fixed deposits maturing between 46 days and 90 days, the interest rate will be 4.1 per cent, while for deposits maturing between 91 days and 180 days the interest rate is of 4.75 per cent and for 181 days and 271 days will fetch an interest rate of 6 per cent. FDs maturing in 272 days and one year to 6.25 per cent

YES Bank fixed deposits maturing between 15 months and 35 months to 7.71 per cent.

Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizens:

YES Bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 4.20% on deposits that mature in the 15 to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 90 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.60% from YES Bank, and a deposit tenor of 91 days to 180 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%.

Deposits maturing between 181 and 271 days will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%, while deposits maturing between 272 to less than a year will earn interest at a rate of 6.75%.

YES Bank will offers an interest rate of 7.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 15 months , and a rate of 8.00% on those maturing in the 15 months to less than 35 months and 35 months 1 day to less 36 months. Fixed deposits maturing between 36 months and 120 months will earn an interest rate of 7.75 per cent.

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits.

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates of its fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore on select tenures. HDFC Bank offers an interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.10% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.60%. For senior citizens HDFC Bank's new interest rates on term deposits are effective from February 21, 2023.