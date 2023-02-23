YES Bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 4.20% on deposits that mature in the 15 to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 90 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.60% from YES Bank, and a deposit tenor of 91 days to 180 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%.

