Age is just a number—except when you’re applying for a mortgage
Though they can’t discriminate, lenders take into account age-related factors for applicants 65 and older. Here’s what you need to know
The process of getting a mortgage can be a challenging one for applicants of any age. But for older borrowers, those who are no longer drawing a paycheck or are relying on passive income, proving to a lender that they have sufficient income and assets to qualify can be even more daunting.
