Age is just a number—except when you’re applying for a mortgage

Seek out a lender that has experience with older borrowers. A survey released in November 2022 by Zillow Home Loans found that 72% of prospective home buyers had not shopped around, nor had any plans to shop around, for a mortgage that best suits their financial situation. But, working with a lender who has experience with older applicants can mean the difference between approval and rejection. Mr. Rugg’s father, a veteran, has an 800 FICO score and no debt. He called a lending institution he banked with to ask about a cash-out mortgage, and they asked if he was employed. He said no, and they told him they couldn’t help him. Although he had other sources of income, they didn’t ask about it. When he called the lender back to explain that he had other sources of income, they took his application, and he qualified for the mortgage. That is why Melissa Cohn, a regional vice president at William Raveis Mortgage, suggests dealing with a human and not going online to fill out a mortgage application. “There may not be places to put all your income," she said. “The first line will be base income, then bonus, commissions, dividends and interest. There is no asset-depletion line on a mortgage application. You need to speak to an expert, someone who is experienced and will give you good advice."