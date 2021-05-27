Ageing bad loans a  big  worry  at  SBI

Indian banks had a bad loan pile of ₹7.38 trillion as of 31 December, and the figure for 31 March will be available after all banks reports their financials. As announced in the Union budget on 1 February, the government wants to create a bad bank to house bad loans of ₹500 crore and above, in a structure that will contain an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and an AMC to manage and recover dud assets. Lenders sell stressed loans to ARCs at a discount, either in exchange for cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the specific loan. However, the problem with selling older NPAs is that they tend to have a significantly lower recovery rate than fresh bad loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}