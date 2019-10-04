With the beginning of the festive season, private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched its festive bonanza — extra discounts, cashbacks and vouchers for its customers. The bank is offering various discounts on a host of products ranging from apparels, grocery, electronics, jewellery, entertainment, dining, travel, health and wellness and utility payment.

More than 5000+ premium brands are on offer. The offer is applicable till October 31 and customers can avail it using ICICI Bank’s credit & debit cards, internet and mobile banking.

The bank’s customers will get an 10% extra discount on Central's showroom. Apart from this, a cashback of 10% is being given on Pantaloon, 20% on Myntra, 5% on Max, 5% on Bata and 5% on Chunmun.

There is a 15% cashback on Grofers, 10% discount on Big Basket, 10% cashback on Metro Wholesale, 10% discount on Nature's Basket and 10% cashback on Spencer for ICICI Bank customers.

In the electronics category, there will be a cashback of 15% on LG appliances, 10% on Sony items, 15% on Samsung and 10% on Panasonic. At the same time, ICICI Bank customers will get 5% cashback on Vivo, 10% cashback on Voltas, 10% cashback on Toshiba, 10% cashback on Realme.

Another private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced 'Festive Treats' for its customers. There will be a whopping cashback of up to ₹7,000 on the latest Apple iPhone 11 series.

Leading brands like Reliance Digital, Samsung, LG, Apple, Yatra, OYO, Lifestyle, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Hamleys, HP, Big Basket will offer discounts on HDFC Credit or Debit cards. Customers can also avail cashback and no-cost EMI options on using HDFC cards on top brands.

EMI on car loan has been reduced to ₹1,234 per lakh for HDFC Bank customers. The EMI on personal loan starts from ₹2,162 per lakh. The processing fee has also been lowered during the month-long festive offer.