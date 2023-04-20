Ahead of its merger with HDFC, 2 top executive appointments at HDFC Bank2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 11:01 AM IST
- 2 top executive appointments at HDFC Bank: A meeting of the board of directors will be convened to give effect to these appointments, the bank said.
Ahead of its merger with HDFC by July, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced the appointment of two top executives. RBI has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of the Bank of the Bank for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. April 19, 2023, HDFC Bank informed in an exchange filing.
