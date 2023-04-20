Ahead of its merger with HDFC by July, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced the appointment of two top executives. RBI has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive Director of the Bank of the Bank for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. April 19, 2023, HDFC Bank informed in an exchange filing.

A meeting of the board of directors will be convened to give effect to these appointments, the bank said.

All you need to know about HDFC Bank's new Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha

Kaizad Bharucha is a career banker with more than 35 years of experience. He has been associated with the Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for Wholesale Banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, PSUs, Capital & Commodities Markets, Financial Institutions, Custody, Mutual Funds, Global Capability Centre & Financial Sponsors coverage, and Banks coverage.

Prior to joining the Bank, he worked in SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including Trade Finance and Corporate Banking.

All you need to know about HDFC Bank's new Executive Director Bhavesh Zaveri

Bhavesh Zaveri is the Group Head – Operations, Cash Management & ATM Product of HDFC Bank. In his current role, he is responsible for Business and Operations across the country and for creating and delivering a flawless operations execution capability across the diversified product suite of the Bank to the Corporate, MSME & Retail verticals including for Asset, for Liabilities and for Transaction Services of Payments & Cash Management, Trade Finance & Treasury, and ATM Product. He has an overall experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of Operations, Cash Management and Technology at the Bank.

Mr. Zaveri joined the Bank in 1998 in the Operations function. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Zaveri worked for Oman International Bank and Barclays Bank. He holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.