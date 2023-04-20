Ahead of its merger with HDFC, 2 top executive appointments at HDFC Bank

All you need to know about HDFC Bank's new Executive Director Bhavesh Zaveri

Bhavesh Zaveri is the Group Head – Operations, Cash Management & ATM Product of HDFC Bank. In his current role, he is responsible for Business and Operations across the country and for creating and delivering a flawless operations execution capability across the diversified product suite of the Bank to the Corporate, MSME & Retail verticals including for Asset, for Liabilities and for Transaction Services of Payments & Cash Management, Trade Finance & Treasury, and ATM Product. He has an overall experience of over 36 years and has headed the critical functions of Operations, Cash Management and Technology at the Bank.