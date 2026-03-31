Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping investment banking workflows. Tasks such as preparing pitch materials and compiling financial profiles, once requiring days of intensive research, can now be completed in a matter of hours. As banks begin testing large language models to draft memorandums and automate due diligence, the industry is confronting structural questions around advisory fees, data confidentiality and regulatory liability.
Mint Explainer: How AI is transforming investment banking
SummaryAI promises significant revenue gains and frees up bankers for strategic work, without replacing human judgment.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping investment banking workflows. Tasks such as preparing pitch materials and compiling financial profiles, once requiring days of intensive research, can now be completed in a matter of hours. As banks begin testing large language models to draft memorandums and automate due diligence, the industry is confronting structural questions around advisory fees, data confidentiality and regulatory liability.
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