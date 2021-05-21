The China led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a revised Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) that guides AIIB and its clients in the management of environmental and social risks and impacts of AIIB-financed projects.

Originally adopted in February 2016, the ESF serves as the cornerstone to support environmentally and socially sustainable infrastructure projects for AIIB's clients.

Key changes approved by the Board of Governors of AIIB include strengthened language on climate change reflecting AIIB’s climate change financing target of 50% of approved financing; enhanced transparency by adding deadlines for the disclosure of environmental and social documentation and adding more clarity on the disclosure of financial intermediary operations; new measures to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) approaches in capital markets operations; elevated importance of gender equality and commitment to addressing gender-based-violence; and enhanced language to protect biodiversity and to exclude asbestos from AIIB-financed projects.

The revisions will take effect in October 2021, AIIB said in a statement.

“The current amendments follow a focused review that started in 2019 and integrates the inputs obtained from two rounds of consultations from a wide variety of stakeholders, including member governments, development partners, clients (public and private) and civil society organizations. It also reflects the experience gained by AIIB since it began financing operations in 2016," AIIB said.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank pioneered by China to finance infrastructure in Asian region. India was involved from the very beginning in discussions to set up AIIB to improve infrastructure connectivity and signed a memorandum of understanding to join negotiations for the proposed multilateral development bank in October 2014 along with 21 other nations. In January 2016, it became a founding member of AIIB along with 57 countries. AIIB’s membership has grown to 103 countries. While India owns 83,673 shares with capital subscription of $8.4 billion in AIIB, China owns 297,804 shares with $29.8 billion capital subscription.

