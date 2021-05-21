AIIB amends its environmental and social framework

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank pioneered by China to finance infrastructure in Asian region. India was involved from the very beginning in discussions to set up AIIB to improve infrastructure connectivity and signed a memorandum of understanding to join negotiations for the proposed multilateral development bank in October 2014 along with 21 other nations. In January 2016, it became a founding member of AIIB along with 57 countries. AIIB’s membership has grown to 103 countries. While India owns 83,673 shares with capital subscription of $8.4 billion in AIIB, China owns 297,804 shares with $29.8 billion capital subscription.

