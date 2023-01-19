Aim to get inflation to 4% by 2024, risk from US policy: RBI2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:22 AM IST
According to the IMF, India will move into fourth place in 2025 and into third place in 2027 as a $5.4 trillion economy
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India is aiming to bring inflation towards the medium-term target of 4% by 2024, according to January edition of its monthly bulletin released on Thursday.