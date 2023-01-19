MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India is aiming to bring inflation towards the medium-term target of 4% by 2024, according to January edition of its monthly bulletin released on Thursday.

After staying above the central bank’s tolerance band of 2-6% for more than three quarters, retail inflation slowed to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in November, staying below 6% for a second straight month. However, the failure to keep inflation within the 2-6% band for three quarters has forced the monetary policy committee to give an explanation to the government.

“Recent data arrivals indicate that the first milestone of monetary policy is being passed–bringing inflation into the tolerance band," said RBI in its bulletin. “The objective during 2023 is to tether inflation therein so that it aligns with the target by 2024–the second milestone," it added.

RBI said the slowdown in growth with possibilities of recession in large swathes of the global economy has become the baseline assessment even as inflation may average well above targets. But emerging markets are appearing more resilient than in the year gone by.

“But their biggest risks in 2023 stem from US monetary policy and the US dollar. In India, the softening of commodity prices and other costs amidst strong revenues appears to have boosted corporate performance. Macroeconomic stability is getting bolstered with inflation being brought into the tolerance band and lead indicators suggesting that the current account deficit (CAD) is on course to narrow through the rest of 2022 and 2023," it said.

CAD reached 4.4% of GDP in the July-September quarter, the worst since 2013.

Fiscal consolidation is underway at central and sub-national levels, graduated to nurture the pace of the economic recovery. According to the bulletin, FY24 may see deceleration in real GDP growth from 7% in 2022-23 to 6.5% as projected in the RBI’s monetary policy report of September 2022.

At current prices and exchange rates, therefore, India will be a $3.7 trillion economy in 2023, maintaining its lead over the UK as the fifth largest economy of the world. According to the IMF’s calculations, India will move into fourth place in 2025 and into the third place in 2027 as a $5.4 trillion economy, the bulletin noted.

Also, a favourable demographic dividend supports the India story, the bulletin said.

“In closing, 2023 may well be the opening ajar of a window in which India’s time on the world stage is arriving," the bulletin said.

In April 2023, India’s population will be the largest in the world, projected at 1.4 billion and a sixth of the increase of the world’s population of working age people between 2023 and 2050 will be Indians, the bulletin said.