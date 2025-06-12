How the crash impacts Air India, insurers and Boeing
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 12 Jun 2025, 10:30 PM IST
For Air India, the incident will result in significant losses as not only were passengers killed, but the airline also lost a plane and might be held liable for the loss of life and property as the aircraft crashed in a residential area.
Mumbai: Air India’s London-bound flight crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, causing tragic loss of life. For Air India, the incident will result in significant losses as not only were most passengers killed, but the airline also lost a plane and might be held liable for the loss of life and property as the aircraft crashed in a residential area.
