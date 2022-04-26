Airtel Payments Bank, IndusInd Bank tie up to offer FDs with up to 6.5% interest

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Airtel Payments Bank's customers can open FDs starting from ₹500 up to ₹1.9 lakh through a digital process on the Airtel Thanks mobile application
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday announced its partnership with IndusInd Bank to offer fixed deposits for its customers. The payments bank’s customers can open FDs starting from ₹500 up to ₹1.9 lakh in few minutes through a digital process on the Airtel Thanks mobile application.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday announced its partnership with IndusInd Bank to offer fixed deposits for its customers. The payments bank’s customers can open FDs starting from ₹500 up to ₹1.9 lakh in few minutes through a digital process on the Airtel Thanks mobile application.
Airtel Payments Bank said the savings account customers will get a yearly interest rate of up to 6.5% and senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% on all fixed deposits. “A key ask from our customers was the need for a fixed deposit solution to go with our convenient payments bank proposition," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, chief operating officer, Airtel Payments Bank.
Airtel Payments Bank said the savings account customers will get a yearly interest rate of up to 6.5% and senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% on all fixed deposits. “A key ask from our customers was the need for a fixed deposit solution to go with our convenient payments bank proposition," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, chief operating officer, Airtel Payments Bank.
The payments bank’s customers will have the option to book multiple FDs for a fixed duration of one, two or three years. Customers can dissolve an FD before the maturity date through the Airtel Thanks app without having to pay any penalty or processing fee on premature withdrawals. “The invested amount will be credited back to the linked account within minutes," Airtel Payments Bank said in its statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Fixed deposits are a great option for users who look for secure and risk-free investment options and an important addition to our growing bouquet of simple, secure and rewarding digital solutions," said Ananthanarayanan.
“We, at IndusInd Bank, constantly focus on capitalizing on our technological prowess to interact with customers across multiple touch points. Keeping this in view, we are delighted to partner with Airtel Payments Bank, to bring forth a fully digital process of booking fixed deposits through the ‘Airtel Thanks’ mobile application. Fixed deposits are a popular investment instrument, as in addition to offering assured returns, it also ensures safety of the customer’s funds. With this collaboration, we will now offer a third benefit which is a seamless application journey. We believe this proposition will witness substantial traction among customers across the country, and provide them with a comprehensive solution to their investment needs," said Charu Mathur, Head - Digital Banking and Strategy, IndusInd Bank.