NEW DELHI : Airtel Payments Bank has raised close to ₹225 crore from Bharti Airtel and Bharti Enterprises, as per regulatory documents.

While Bharti Airtel has infused ₹180.22 crore into Airtel Payments Bank, Bharti Enterprises has injected ₹44.77 crore.

The investments, which add up to ₹225 crore, have been made in the form of preference shares, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

An e-mail sent to Bharti Airtel did not elicit a response.

