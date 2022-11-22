Airtel Payments Bank rolls-out e-KYC based on face authentication2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:46 PM IST
Airtel Payments Bank is the first Payments Bank in the country to offer this facility
Airtel Payments Bank has taken yet another step towards digital inclusion and announced the launch of Face Authentication-based savings bank account opening for customers. The facility will further ease the account opening process making it seamless & convenient for customers. Airtel Payments Bank is the first Payments Bank in the country to offer this facility.