New Delhi: Taking yet another step towards building the best digital banking experience, Airtel Payments Bank announced that it would enable Face Authentication-based savings bank account opening for customers on the Airtel Thanks App. The facility which will go live by the end of the year 2023 will allow users to open an account digitally with the Bank, using face biometrics as e-KYC, within minutes from anywhere in the country. Airtel Payments Bank is the first Bank in the country to test this facility on its mobile app.