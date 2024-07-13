Alert HDFC Bank users! Accounts will be unavailable for nearly 14 hours today on July 13. Check what is impacted

HDFC Bank: Customers having accounts with HDFC Bank will be unable to access all services of the bank via website, mobile app or ATMs, the bank has notified.
HDFC Bank will conduct a 13-and-a-half-hour long system upgrade on July 13, 2024. During this time, customers will have limited access to certain services, the private lender said.
“The bank is transferring its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform to enhance customer experience for its large customer base of 93 million individuals and businesses nationwide. This migration aims to improve performance speed, increase capacity to manage high traffic volumes, and enhance reliability and scalability,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.
The bank's scheduled upgrade began at 3 am today, and will end at 4.30 pm the same day.
Customers have already taken to social media to raise complaints about the long duration of down-time.
All nationalised and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain shut today, July 13, becasue it is the second Saturday of this month. Banks will also be closed on July 27 for the fourth Saturday off; and July 14, 21 and 28 for Sunday weekend leaves.
Overall, July 2024 has at least 12 listed non-working days for banks on account of weekend leaves, religious celebrations and regional holidays. Besides this, each month has second and fourth Saturday and every Sunday off.