Alert HDFC Bank users! Accounts will be unavailable for nearly 14 hours today on July 13. Check what is impacted

Alert HDFC Bank users! Your bank accounts will be unavailable for nearly 14 hours today due to system upgrade on July 13. Check here to see what all is impacted — from UPI transactions to ATM withdrawals.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Jul 2024, 01:14 PM IST
HDFC Bank's scheduled upgrade began at 3 am today, and will end at 4.30 pm the same day.
HDFC Bank: Customers having accounts with HDFC Bank will be unable to access all services of the bank via website, mobile app or ATMs, the bank has notified.

HDFC Bank will conduct a 13-and-a-half-hour long system upgrade on July 13, 2024. During this time, customers will have limited access to certain services, the private lender said.

Why The Down Time?

“The bank is transferring its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform to enhance customer experience for its large customer base of 93 million individuals and businesses nationwide. This migration aims to improve performance speed, increase capacity to manage high traffic volumes, and enhance reliability and scalability,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The bank's scheduled upgrade began at 3 am today, and will end at 4.30 pm the same day.

Customers have already taken to social media to raise complaints about the long duration of down-time.

What Is Impacted?

  • UPI: Available from 12:45 pm onwards.
  • Other NetBanking, MobileBanking services: Unavailable till 4.30 pm today.
  • Cash withdrawal (Debit and Credit Cards): Withdrawals restricted up to a certain amount from any ATM.
  • Purchase payments (Debit, Credit, UPI): Limited transactions on swipe machines and for online payments.
  • Bill Payments: You will be unable to add new billers and view existing ones for the duration of the upgrade.
  • Demat, Cards, and Loans: Viewing services only.
  • Mutual Funds: Redemptions, switching, viewing, and inquiries.
  • WealthFy Reports: Risk profile and systematic section management.
  • Account Balance: Last displayed amount at 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024.
  • Card Management: Hotlisting cards, PIN resets, and other card-related activities continue.
  • Merchant Payments: Merchants can receive payments via cards, but updates for the previous day’s payments will be available after the upgrade is completed.

Bank Holiday on July 13

All nationalised and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain shut today, July 13, becasue it is the second Saturday of this month. Banks will also be closed on July 27 for the fourth Saturday off; and July 14, 21 and 28 for Sunday weekend leaves.

Overall, July 2024 has at least 12 listed non-working days for banks on account of weekend leaves, religious celebrations and regional holidays. Besides this, each month has second and fourth Saturday and every Sunday off.

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 01:14 PM IST
