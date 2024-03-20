Breaking News
All agency banks dealing with govt transactions to remain open on March 31: RBI
The central bank said in a circular today that all agency banks dealing with government transactions will remain open for public on March 31 (Sunday)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said in a circular advising all agency banks dealing with government business to keep their branches open on March 31, 2024. The last day of the current financial year is a Sunday.
