Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
Breaking News

All agency banks dealing with govt transactions to remain open on March 31: RBI

Livemint

The central bank said in a circular today that all agency banks dealing with government transactions will remain open for public on March 31 (Sunday)

All agency banks dealing with govt transactions will remain open on March 31. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/MintPremium
All agency banks dealing with govt transactions will remain open on March 31. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said in a circular advising all agency banks dealing with government business to keep their branches open on March 31, 2024. The last day of the current financial year is a Sunday.

"The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY2023-24 itself," the RBI said in a statement.

Accordingly, agency banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday), it said.

 

Published: 20 Mar 2024, 07:50 PM IST
