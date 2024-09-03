Bank Holiday on September 4: All banks will remain closed in Assam on Wednesday. Here is why

  • September 2024 brings a mix of national and regional bank holidays across India. While all banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, several states have additional holidays to commemorate religious festivals and local events.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Updated3 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST
All banks will remain closed in Assam on Wednesday, September 4. Here is why

September 4 marks the death anniversary of Srimanta Shankardev, a revered saint, poet, playwright, and social reformer who played a pivotal role in the Bhakti movement and the spread of Vaishnavism in Assam. In his honour, September 4 is observed as a holiday in the state and banks in Assam will remain closed.

In September 2024, bank holidays vary across states, making it essential for customers to be aware of local schedules. While all banks universally close on the second and fourth Saturdays, additional state-specific holidays have been announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Here is a summary of the key dates:

September 7 (Saturday): Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 14 (Saturday): Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will observe a holiday for Karma Puja and First Onam.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Banks to remain closed for a week in THESE cities. Check list here

September 16 (Monday): Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) will be observed and banks will be shut in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi.

September 17 (Tuesday): Indra Jatra will be observed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, with banks closed in these states.

September 18 (Wednesday): Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Pang-Lhabsol.

September 20 (Friday): In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will close for Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 21 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Banks in Kerala to remain shut.

September 23 (Monday): Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday.

September 28 (Saturday): Banks across the country will be closed on the fourth Saturday.

Also Read | Saturday Bank Holiday: Are banks open today, August 31? Check details here

The RBI categorizes bank holidays into three types: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

National holidays

The RBI's framework for bank holidays ensures that banking services align with both national and regional observances. National holidays, such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, are uniformly observed across all states. Additionally, each state may have its own set of regional holidays, which can affect banking operations locally.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in September 2024: Check the full list here

On the second and fourth Saturdays, banks will not be open, giving employees a regular break each month. This practice aligns with the RBI's efforts to standardize banking hours and provide consistent service schedules nationwide. Similarly, Sundays are universally observed as non-banking days, providing a weekly rest period for both staff and customers.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingBank Holiday on September 4: All banks will remain closed in Assam on Wednesday. Here is why

