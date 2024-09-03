Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Bank Holiday on September 4: All banks will remain closed in Assam on Wednesday. Here is why

Bank Holiday on September 4: All banks will remain closed in Assam on Wednesday. Here is why

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

  • September 2024 brings a mix of national and regional bank holidays across India. While all banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, several states have additional holidays to commemorate religious festivals and local events.

All banks will remain closed in Assam on Wednesday, September 4. Here is why

September 4 marks the death anniversary of Srimanta Shankardev, a revered saint, poet, playwright, and social reformer who played a pivotal role in the Bhakti movement and the spread of Vaishnavism in Assam. In his honour, September 4 is observed as a holiday in the state and banks in Assam will remain closed.

In September 2024, bank holidays vary across states, making it essential for customers to be aware of local schedules. While all banks universally close on the second and fourth Saturdays, additional state-specific holidays have been announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Here is a summary of the key dates:

September 7 (Saturday): Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 14 (Saturday): Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will observe a holiday for Karma Puja and First Onam.

September 16 (Monday): Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) will be observed and banks will be shut in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi.

September 17 (Tuesday): Indra Jatra will be observed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh, with banks closed in these states.

September 18 (Wednesday): Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Pang-Lhabsol.

September 20 (Friday): In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will close for Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 21 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Banks in Kerala to remain shut.

September 23 (Monday): Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday.

September 28 (Saturday): Banks across the country will be closed on the fourth Saturday.

The RBI categorizes bank holidays into three types: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

National holidays

The RBI's framework for bank holidays ensures that banking services align with both national and regional observances. National holidays, such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, are uniformly observed across all states. Additionally, each state may have its own set of regional holidays, which can affect banking operations locally.

On the second and fourth Saturdays, banks will not be open, giving employees a regular break each month. This practice aligns with the RBI's efforts to standardize banking hours and provide consistent service schedules nationwide. Similarly, Sundays are universally observed as non-banking days, providing a weekly rest period for both staff and customers.

