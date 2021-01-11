All eyes on lenders’ asset quality in Q3

Investors are concerned the delay in recognition of stressed assets will lead to a pile-up of non-performing assets (NPAs), putting pressure on banks’ profits. “We expect asset quality to worsen if the Supreme Court lifts its order that banned banks from marking defaulted loans as NPAs. The slippages could be meaningfully high," a 6 January report by Kotak Institutional Equities said. The report said bad loans have been “artificially suppressed" due to the moratorium between March and August followed by the Supreme Court order since September.